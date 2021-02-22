Just In
Best Beauty Looks From Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021
What a night! The most prestigious award function Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 was held on Saturday, on 20 February. The star-studded affair was graced by the A-listers of the industry, who left us in awe with their gorgeous looks. The award night witnessed some stunning beauty looks that are hard to miss. Kiara Advani stole the limelight with her bold black eye makeup, Radhika Madan, charmed us with her soft pink look, Divya Khosla Kumar flaunted her dazzling hairdo, while Nora Fatehi looked fabulous in winged eyeliner and subtle eye shadow. Here is a quick look at the best beauty looks from the glamorous event.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani sported all-black looks and silver-toned jewellery. Like her outfit, she kept her make-up also dark and bold. She went for a minimal base and slightly contoured her face and jawline. The actress further highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and cupid's bow. Her brows were well filled and defined. Coming to eyes, Kiara applied black kohl on her waterline and a thick line from black eyeliner on her upper lash line. She opted for neutral-toned eyeshadow and coated her eye lashes with loads of mascara. Pink blush and a little dark pink lipstick spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her tresses into a ponytail.
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan graced the red carpet in a shimmering grey saree and looked extremely beautiful. What impressed us the most was her makeup look. She didn't go for bold or loud make-up, instead she went for a very light and sweet pink look. Her base was flawless and was done with the right proportion of foundation and concealer. The actress kept her brows thick and it was perfectly defined. Coming to her eyes, she applied pink eye shadow all over her lids and blended it well to get the light intensity. Radhika teamed her pink eye shadow with light pink lipstick and looked pretty. She let loose her highlighted tresses and gave soft curls to them from the ends.
Divya Khosla Kumar
Divya Khosla Kumar sported a multi-colour floral printed lehenga and it was as beautiful as her make-up and hairstyle. Talking about her hairdo first, she parted her hair from the middle and made two neat braids on both sides. The actress then pulled back all her tresses along with braids and tied it into a messy ponytail. The side strands framing her face enhanced her look. On the makeup front, she went for a perfect base and slightly contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Subtle pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in a green saree and she looked even more gorgeous with her stunning makeup look. The diva went for a minimal base and sharply highlighted the high points of her face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of the nose, and the cupid's bow. Her brows were lightly filled to give it a natural look. Nora softly applied black kohl on her waterline and a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. She extended the eyeliner to the outer corner of her eyes and created a pointed wing. She smudged the wing to add a good effect. Brown eyeshadow, soft blush, and nude lip shade, elevated her look.
So, what do you think about these makeup looks of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram