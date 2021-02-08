Just In
From Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza To Nora Fatehi, Celebs Grace The Red Carpet In Their Chic Outfits
Recently, a launch event of Lodha Luxury in collaboration with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla was held in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair, which was attended by many celebrities. From Nora Fatehi to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, the stars walked the red carpet putting their fashionable foot forward and impressed us. While some charmed us with their stunning looks in designer dresses, some rocked in style in their not-so-casual numbers. So, let us take a look at who wore what and decode their looks.
Nora Fatehi In A Pink Embellished Dress
Nora Fatehi graced the red carpet in her quarter cuff-sleeved long-lapel pink full dress, which was accentuated by embellished golden and silver leaf patterns and ruffled border. Her full-length flared dress featured a front slit, that added stylish quotient. She teamed her dress with same-patterned sheer ruffled stole and completed her look with a pair of ivory heels. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Nora let loose her side-parted wavy tresses and looked pretty.
Riteish Deshmukh In Pink And Genelia D’Souza In White
Riteish Deshmukh sported a full-sleeved turtle-neck plain pink T-shirt, which he teamed with black loose trousers and completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes. The actor upped his look with a wrist-watch and wrapped his look with beard and moustache. On the other hand, Genelia D'Souza was dressed to slay in a full-sleeved plain white flared dress and she teamed her dress with multicolour heels. She notched up her look with a pair of ethnic earrings and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade. She let loose her sleek tresses.
Sussanne Khan In A Box-Printed Dress
Sussanne Khan opted for a half-sleeved crew-neckline nude-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by neon green, pink, and black tiny square box patterns. She teamed her dress with a pair of golden heels and upped her look with a gold-toned handcuff, ring, maroon nail paint, and green handbag. She let loose her mid-parted blonde tresses and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.
Bhavana Pandey In A Bright Yellow Dress
Bhavana Pandey looked like a ray of sunshine in a cuff-sleeved ruffled neckline bright yellow flared dress. Her mini dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and ruffled hem while the cinched waist, added structure to her attire. The completed her look with a pair of open-toe dark-yellow heels and notched up her look with a wrist watch and bands. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Maheep Kapoor In A Black Shimmering Dress
Maheep Kapoor was decked up in an off-shoulder black mini dress, which was accentuated by silver and golden shimmering patterns and a stylish bardot detailing on the bodice. She teamed her dress with tie-up black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, bangle, and rings. Maheep pulled back her tresses into a neat ponytail. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Sonali Bendre In A Blue Top And Jeans
Sonali Bendre donned a full-sleeved collared navy blue stylish breezy top, which featured high-low hemline and golden-silver striped patterns on the sleeves' hem. She teamed her fancy top with ankle-length denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black kohl, blue eyeshadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sonali also carried a classy black handbag, that added fashion quotient.
Neil Nitin Mukesh In A Striped Shirt And Blazer
Neil Nitin Mukesh wore a classic-collar buttoned down shirt, which was accentuated by orange, white, and blue striped patterns. He tucked his shirt with blue denim jeans and teamed it with a black leather belt. The actor layered his shirt with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front grey blazer, that had black buttons. Neil completed his look with stylish black shoes and upped his look with a wrist watch, a ring, geometric black sunglasses, and beard.
The dapper actor was accompanied by wife Rukmini Sahay, who was dressed to impress in a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline shiny grey top. Her top had black and golden accents and she teamed it with black ankle-length pants. Rukmini completed her look with a pair of black heels and notched up her look with tiny studs, wrist-watch, bangle, and a sling bag. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.
So, whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.