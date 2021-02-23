Surveen Chawla Keeps It Simple And Elegant For A Wedding Function And We Love It Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Surveen Chawla looked radiant as ever in her traditional outfit, which she wore for a wedding. She wore an ethnic suit and her styling was done to perfection by Who Wore What When. She played with colour-blocks and what we loved about her attire and look was that it was simple yet striking. So, let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Surveen's ensemble consisted of kurta and flared trousers. She wore a sunshine-yellow ensemble that was accentuated by royal-blue dotted patterns. She teamed her yellow suit with a silk blue dupatta that was enhanced by silver-toned embellished accents. It was a gorgeous number and her attire came from the label, Raw Mango. She paired her outfit with golden embellished juttis that came from Pastels And Pop.

She carried her golden textured potli bag with her and that came from The Little Shop By Megha. She accessorised her look with a statement gemstone ring and complementing earrings, which came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. She also upped her look with a tiny bindi. The middle-parted sleek ponytail completed her avatar. Surveen Chawla looked impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

