Surveen Chawla Gives Us A Stunning Sequin Moment With Her Contemporary Saree
Surveen Chawla has been giving us wedding fashion goals and this time, she flaunted a saree. She draped a contemporary saree and captioned her picture as, "Hold on. I'm having a SEQUIN moment 💙🦋". Surveen was styled by Who Wore What When and her styling was meticulously done. Let's decode her attire and look.
So, Surveen wore a sequinned saree, which came from the House of Neeta Lulla. Her saree was accentuated by intricate embellishments - the shimmering sequins. Well-pleated and draped in a nivi style, she teamed her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that was also meticulously done. Well, Surveen Chawla looked event-ready and if you are looking forward to attending a cocktail event or wedding reception, this is the saree you should invest in.
She accessorised her look with a statement jewel-toned ring and gemstone-studded choker, which came from Neety Singh Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-parted and highlighted sleek tresses completed her look. Surveen Chawla looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire? Let us know that.
