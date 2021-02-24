ENGLISH

    Surveen Chawla Or Divya Khosla Kumar, Whose Spring-perfect Floral Lehenga Would You Invest In?

    Yes, we do understand that you wouldn't want those heavy lehengas for attending weddings and moreover, come spring, our closet definitely requires some peppy and colourful outfits. So, with spring and weddings in the air, we have Surveen Chawla and Divya Khosla Kumar giving you lehenga goals. So, let's talk about their pretty lehengas, which impressed us.

    Courtesy: sagar

    Surveen Chawla's Floral Lehenga

    The Sacred Games actress recently gave us wedding lehenga goals. The actress wore a lehenga that came from RI Ritu Kumar and her attire featured a muted orange blouse and voluminous ivory skirt. The blouse was subtly patterned and the skirt was enhanced by soft golden floral patterns, which actually gave us Autumn season vibe. The border was intricately patterned and she draped a sheer lightweight dupatta with her ensemble. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress carried a Lovetobag metallic potli bag with her. She accessorised her look with jewel-toned earrings and a statement ring from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The long sleek ponytail completed her look.

    Courtesy: Instagram

    Divya Khosla Kumar's Floral Lehenga

    Divya Khosla Kumar looked stunning and straight out of a fairytale with her lehenga. She wore this lehenga for Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and her traditional ensemble of the day was about a colourful floral splash. It was a pastel lehenga with a complementing dupatta and she accessorised her look with intricately-crafted gold earrings and a gorgeous ring. While her lehenga came from the label, I am Design, her jewellery was from Meraki By HarshiniVjayJethani. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted fringe bun rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Eshaa Amiin.

    So, which floral lehenga would you want to invest in? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 17:43 [IST]
