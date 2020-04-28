Supermodel Lakshmi Menon Gives Us Playing-With-Denim Inspiration; Check Out Her Top Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Supermodel, Lakshmi Menon gave us an absolute street-style slay-worthy goal of the day. She beckoned us to wear denim jeans as a top and we were fascinated by the very look of hers, which she posted on Instagram. The best part about her attire was that it involved the use of wardrobe basics but it was a quirky number. So, let's decode her latest attire and look.

It was a throwback picture and her ensemble came from the fashion label, Gap. She did a fashion photoshoot for the brand and we loved how she styled a denim-on-denim look. She gave us the possibility of sporting jeans as a top also. The supermodel created a one-shouldered style and wore a pair of denim jeans with a flared full-sleeved effect. However, on the second thought, it could have been a top with a jeans looks.

Not just her top was interesting but the way she wore jeans was also eye-catching. Her jeans were unbuttoned and she seemed to have layered jeans - one over the other. Well, Lakshmi Menon definitely taught us how to play with denims during the lockdown. Her makeup was fresh and natural, and the impeccable middle-parted bun completed her avatar.

So, what do you think about her denims look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Alex Nataf