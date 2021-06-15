Amid Monsoon Clouds, Sunny Leone Sets Temperature Soaring As She Poses With An Oversized Hat And Heels Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sunny Leone is an absolute beauty and one of the most stunning personalities we have in the Bollywood industry. Be it a dazzling gown, a little mini dress, or even an accessory, give her anything and she will only come out making a huge fashion statement. Currently, the diva is making headlines for her latest photoshoot, which she had for the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar. In the picture, shared on Instagram, she was seen sporting nothing but an oversized hat and heels. The diva looked ravishing as ever. So, let us take a close look at her complete look and decode it.

So, Dabboo Ratnani shared the picture of Sunny Leone and captioned it as, 'Sunshine Is Great For the Soul, But Make Sure To Wear A Big Hat! ☺️ Scorching Hot & Stunning Shot of Sunny Leone @sunnyleone for #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021❤️📸🗓'. And we totally agree to it as amid monsoon clouds, Sunny absolutely left the mercury soaring with her super stunning look. In the picture, the actress was seen leaning against a pillar while covering herself with an oversized hat that looked like a fancy outfit. It was a neutral-toned straw hat, having overlap-detailing. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, she teamed the hat with a pair of nude-hued stiletto heels. Sunny went jewellery-free too and instead upped her look with pastel nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and glowed up her face with oodles of highlighter. Her makeup was minimal and it was marked by soft kohl, mascara, light eye shadow, blush, and nude lip shade.

We absolutely loved how Sunny not just managed to give a perfect shot but also rocked the look with just a hat and heels. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dabboo Ratnani