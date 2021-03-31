Airport Fashion: Sunny Leone’s Asymmetrical White Dress Makes For A Super Comfy Outfit For Summer Day Outs Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Trust Sunny Leone in giving you fashion inspiration and she will show you how to choose the perfect outfit for different occasions. From picking a simple ethnic suit for festival to sizzling in a stunning gown at star-studded event, the diva always has her fashion wardrobe sorted for each event. As summers are on air, she was recently spotted sporting an easy breezy comfy dress at the airport. It was an asymmetrical dress in white colour, that looked not only pretty but also perfect for days outs during this season when the temperature will really be high. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, at the airport, Sunny Leone was seen dressed in a full-sleeved buttoned-down white shirt dress and looking extremely beautiful. Her flared breezy mini dress was accentuated by red rose flower patterns at the hem and on the shoulder while the asymmetrical cut border, added stylish quotient to her look. The blue-hued thin knotted belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Ragini MMS 2 actress teamed her dress with a pair of white shoes and went jewellery-free. Instead, she upped her look with a black handbag, that complemented her dress.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sunny sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink blush, and bright pink lip tint, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses and looked wonderful. She wore a white mask, which she took off later.

So, what do you think about this airport look of Sunny Leone? Let us know that in the comment section.