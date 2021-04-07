Sunny Leone’s Black Printed Co-ord Set Is Super Cute But Her Blue Colour Highlighted Braid Is Unmissable! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sunny Leone is one of the most stunning yet cute actresses in the Bollywood town. No doubt, she has an amazing personality and looks the best wherever she goes but it's also the cute little things that she does, which makes everyone fall in love with her. Currently, the diva is hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 and so, she keeps giving the glimpses of her adorable fun moments from the set. Recently, her stylist posted an Instagram reel video of the diva, where she was seen trying out some tasks. Dressed in a black printed co-ord set, Sunny looked super cute but her blue coloured highlighted braid caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the video shared by her stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny Leone was seen sporting a black co-ord set, which came from the label Closet Hues. The set consisted of a full-sleeved crew-neck long black tee and plain black shorts. Her tee featured funky graphic prints that added to cute quotient white the yellow-coloured text printed band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of yellow and black striped socks from Ubiqart label and orange and black coloured shoes from Sole Crew. She accessorised her look with yellow hoops that came from Complete Fashion Hub and painted her nails with purple lacquer.

Coming to her hairstyle, Sunny sported a very classic braid but it looked interesting because of the blue colour highlights on her hair. She neatly pulled back her all tresses and created a braid, starting from the top of her head. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva sharply contoured and highlighted her face. The popping cherry pink lip shade spruced up her look and the black sunglasses from Larra added stylish quotient to her look.

We absolutely loved this attire and hairstyle of Sunny Leone. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram