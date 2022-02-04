For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 38 min ago Basant Panchami 2022: How To Worship Goddess Saraswati According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 1 hr ago Expert Article: Holistic Cancer Care - Awareness About Ayurvedic Treatment And Management Of Cancer
- 1 hr ago Reduce Gap Between 2nd Dose And Precaution Dose Of Covishield, Urges Serum Institute To Health Ministry
- 1 hr ago 7 Skincare Tips For Men: From Washing Your Face To Shaving The Right Way
Don't Miss
- Sports Allazov, Zhang, Opacic earn bonuses at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE
- Finance 2 Companies To Issue Bonus Shares This Month
- Movies Sharvari Says Bunty Aur Babli 2's Poor Run At BO Was Disappointing; 'But I Am Still Very Proud Of My Film'
- News Weather update: Delhi shivers as Temperature dips further; AQI in 'very poor' zone
- Technology Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 4: How To Get Flaming Dragon Loot Crate?
- Automobiles Kia India Exports More Than One Lakh Cars: Made-In-India Seltos & Sonet Exported To 90 Countries
- Education UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Check CSE Prelims Registration Process, Eligibility And Other Details
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In South India
Suited Up Siddhant Chaturvedi Turns Up The Heat On The internet!
Bollywood Wardrobe
Boldsky Desk
By Boldsky Desk|
Siddhant Chaturvedi has been winning millions of hearts with the his hot looks from the promotion of his upcoming release, 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor shared another smouldering hot look today which has received waves of appreciation from the audience.
In the caption, he wrote, "Look at me and lie."
The suited up look exuded a perfect gentleman vibes. He wore a black velvet blazer, paired with a bow tie.
Siddhant will soon be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'. He also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and' Phone Booth' in the pipeline.
Comments
- bollywood wardrobeSiddhant Chaturvedi Looks Dapper, As He Graces The Cover Of A Leading Magazine
- bollywood wardrobeBunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions: 7 Party-Perfect Outfits That Sharvari Wagh Flaunted
- bollywood wardrobeBunty Aur Babli 2: The Latest Stylish Looks Of Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chayurvedi, And Sharvari
- bollywood wardrobeBunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji’s Poster Look Doesn't Quite Inspire Us To Get A Suit Stitched Like Hers
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Who Wore What At Deepika Padukone’s Birthday Party Celebrations
- bollywood wardrobeKhali Peeli Actor Ishaan Khatter’s On-Screen Fashion Explains His Diverse Characters
- menGanesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt And Other B-town Actors In Their Traditional Best
- bollywood wardrobeKatrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter Twin In Tuxedo In Fun Poster Of Phone Bhoot
- bollywood wardrobeThe Forgotten Army Actress Sharvari's Latest Fashion Roundup Is A Must For All The Fashionistas
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, And Other Best Dressed Celebs From Vogue Beauty Awards 2019
- bollywood wardrobeSiddhant Chaturvedi Looks Dapper In A Wrap Styled Kurta And Draped Layered Pants
- bollywood wardrobeSiddhant Chaturvedi Or Sushant Singh Rajput: Whose Black-hued Outfit Was Classier?
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed