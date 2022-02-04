Suited Up Siddhant Chaturvedi Turns Up The Heat On The internet!

ENGLISH
    Siddhant Chaturvedi has been winning millions of hearts with the his hot looks from the promotion of his upcoming release, 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor shared another smouldering hot look today which has received waves of appreciation from the audience.

    In the caption, he wrote, "Look at me and lie."

    The suited up look exuded a perfect gentleman vibes. He wore a black velvet blazer, paired with a bow tie.

    Siddhant will soon be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'. He also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and' Phone Booth' in the pipeline.

