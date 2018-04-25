Suhana Looks As Fresh As A Daisy In This Pic!

Here's the fact, and you will agree with me on this, that Suhana Khan is the talk of the town lately. The little girl has left the media and fans, wanting more of her. All thanks to her stunning looks and pitch perfect sense of fashion.

Not long ago, she made headlines with her sultry and ethnic look at a wedding and not to forget her IPL appearance where she grabbed eyeballs even with a basic blue denim and a white Tee.

Now again, a picture of hers is going viral and one can tell that the 18-year-old looks absolutely ready to compete with any of the present Bollywood divas.

In a pair of faded blue ripped jeans and a loose white top, Suhana looks all peppy and hot. Her bright pink lips and thick brown tresses flowing across her face make her look like a diva, straight out of a Bollywood film.

Gauri Khan, shared this pic of hers yesterday and wrote alongside - Having the time of your life in your teens ...❤

Well yeah, carefree and at peace, Suhana does seem to be having the time of her life. We hope that this free-spiritedness and innocence of hers remains her integral virtue even after she has stepped into the glam world.

In a world of fake smiles, trolls and harsh opinions, the individuality of a young girl might prove to be revolutionary.