Student Of The Year 2 Actress Gul Panag In A Casual Printed Sari For An Event, Stunner Or Bummer? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Student Of The Year 2 actress, Gul Panag was recently spotted at the launch event of the flagship store of Shades of India. She was joined by Nandita Das and Tisca Chopra at the event. However, Gul Panag's outfit caught our attention the most. The actress was seen in a casual sari, which she paired with a top and with this, she exuded casual vibes. So, before you get inspired and pick a similar attire, let us take a close look at her sari and see whether it's a stunner or bummer for us.

So, for the event, Gul Panag was dressed in a green-hued sari, which was accentuated by orange floral patterns. The floral accents gave her sharply-pleated sari a playful touch. She draped her printed sari in a casual style and teamed her sari with a regular top and not a blouse. This not only left us surprised but the flared breezy top also added to the unique factor. So, her blue-hued blouse top was enhanced by ligh pink-green floral prints. Well, Gun Panag made quite a floral splash here.

The actress accessorised her look with ethnic drop earrings, a wrist band, and a watch. She carried a dark-hued metallic sling bag with her, which notched up the stylish quotient. Gul Panag pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun. The contoured face, pointed brows, kohled eyes with mascara, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day. But more than the makeup, her tiny green bindi is what added an interesting dimension to her look.

Well, Gul Panag looked cute and she gave us an ideal office wear goal. However, this sari of hers also seemed perfect for casual gathering or light-hearted events. With this floral ensemble, she showed us that she can pull off any attire effortlessly. And so, her sari look is definitely a stunner for us.

What are your thoughts on her printed casual sari? Did you like how Gul Panag paired her sari with a top? Share your opinions in the comment section.