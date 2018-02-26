Hawa Hawaai Girl Sridevi's Over-the-years Style Evolution In Bollywood

Sridevi's early demise has shocked her worldwide fans and the industry suffers a great loss of a talented and gorgeous epitome of versatility.
Sridevi will always remain as one of our favourite fashionistas and she proved her stunning style statement each time we saw her on or off the screen.
She has always remained style updated and since her first Bollywood entry with Julie in 1975 as a child actress, she continued to rock the industry with her stunning style books.
As a part of a tribute, we have compiled the best of Bollywood movies in Sridevi's career when she got to wear the best outfits and rocked them to the core.
Julie (1975)
Sridevi has always been style-inclined and in her teens, she did her first Bollywood movie, Julie, where she performed as a child actor. In the simple sweaters and matching hair ribbons, she looked cute and beautfiul.
Himmatwala (1983)
Himmatwala was also one of the remarkable movies in Sridevi's career. She wore several outfits, mainly including dancer outfits. All of them were pretty gorgeous and Sridevi carried all the looks with utmost elegance, which looked even prettier with the matching accessories.
Mr. India (1987)
Mr. India had enthralled audiences of all ages, not just because of the thrilling performances and the storyline, also because of Sridevi's astounding style books. Who can get over the Hawa Hawaai and Kaate Nahi Katate songs and the bright and colourful outfits Sridevi had worn? They were marvelous, weren't they?
Chandni (1989)
Chandni was a legendary movie in Sridevi's Bollywood career and for this movie, she donned several types of outfits designed by Bhanu Athaiya and Leena Daru. Athaiya won the best designer award for the astounding outfits he made for Sridevi. Designer Neeta Lulla also assisted the designs of Sridevi's costumes in the movie.
Chaalbaaz (1989)
Sridevi won many accolades for her performances in this movie and she wore some of the best looks in her career. From off-shoulder dresses to floral printed sarees, Sridevi looked too gorgeous in the double roles she portrayed.
Naagina (1986 and 1989)
Sridevi's remarkable role in the Naagina sequel has stayed in our hearts forever. The royal outfits to the 80s style books, she had donned every kind of style book in the movie sequel. We personally loved the traditional attires from the movies.
Lamhe (1991)
One of the best movies in Sridevi's career, Lamhe released in the eralier 90s, where Sridevi carried style books along with the period's style trends, is remembered even to this day. The 20th century style books were carried by the actress with elegance and style.
English Vinglish (2012)
After a long gap of around 15 years, Sridevi arrived as an actress for the movie English Vinglish. She not only stunned us with her amazing acting, the actress playing a Maharashtrian lady wore some amazing style books, including differently styled sarees. We personally loved the way she had carried the trench-coat with the printed saree.
Mom (2017)
Officially the last released movie of Sridevi's where she portrayed a stunning character of a rebellious mother, this movie is one of the best we got to see from among her movies. For the movie, her style books were not flashy at all. Wearing mainly greys and blacks, she rocked the monotones very elegantly.
We could have seen some more amazing style books donned by the ever-beautiful actress had luck not favoured for her early demise.
Related Articles
- Remembering The Gorgeous Sridevi, Best Looks She Carried In 2017-2018
- #ANTUMOH: Sonam Kapoor & Family All Dolled Up For Veere Di Wedding
- Jhanvi Kapoor Faced An OOPS MOMENT At The Lakme Fashion Week
- Bollywood White-Girls Squad Slayed At Kromakay's 12th Anniversary Party
- 2018 Versus 2017: Style Comparison Of Celebrities At The Zee Cine Awards
- Style Came With Heavy Weight For These Bollywood Actresses
- Divas And Dappers At Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali Bash
- Best Dressed Celebs At MAMI Film Festival
- Stars Styled At Bollywood Karva Chauth Party
- Sridevi In A Royal Avatar At The Times Fashion Week 2017
- Celebs Who Can Inspire Your Karva Chauth Style
- Stars Who Shimmered At SRK's Party
- Aishwarya's Festival de Cannes Journey, From Neeta Lulla to Rami Kadi
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.