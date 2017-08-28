ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

SPOTTED! Twinkle Khanna Rocked Her Weekend Salon Visit Look

By
twinkle khanna spotted in mumbai

Twinkle Khanna was spotted last night in front of Kromakay, a salon in Mumbai. Mrs. Funnybones seems to have coloured her hair red and the new hairdo is making her look even more admirable.

She was perfectly styled for her salon visit on the rainy day. She wore a black top on a pair of grey chinos. She teamed her attire with a pair of Punjabi jootis and beige-framed shades. She carried a green shoulder bag to fit her style book and the recently coloured hair also beautified her look further.

We liked her casual street wear, what about you?

twinkle khanna spotted in mumbai
twinkle khanna spotted in mumbai
twinkle khanna spotted in mumbai
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: twinkle khanna fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue