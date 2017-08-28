SPOTTED! Twinkle Khanna Rocked Her Weekend Salon Visit Look

Twinkle Khanna was spotted last night in front of Kromakay, a salon in Mumbai. Mrs. Funnybones seems to have coloured her hair red and the new hairdo is making her look even more admirable.

She was perfectly styled for her salon visit on the rainy day. She wore a black top on a pair of grey chinos. She teamed her attire with a pair of Punjabi jootis and beige-framed shades. She carried a green shoulder bag to fit her style book and the recently coloured hair also beautified her look further.

We liked her casual street wear, what about you?