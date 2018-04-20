Sorry Ranveer, But Deepika-Ranbir Are Killing It As A Couple!

Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor HOLDING HANDS on ramp at Mijwan 2018 | Manish Malhotra |FilmiBeat

The once most sought-after couple set the ramp on fire on Thursday night, as they descended decked up in one of Manish Malhotra's finest designs. They walked the ramp for Mijwan Welfare Society fashion show yesterday, making the world stop and stare at their gorgeousness.

Ranbir-Deepika came together for 'The Walk Of Mijwan' after three years and made the wait worthwhile. While Deepika wore a pearl, heavily embroidered, floral lehenga choli, Ranbir donned a black sherwani with white embroidery.

Khushi Kapoor Donned The Hottest Look For Her School Prom

The two walked down the ramp hand in hand and the audience watched in awe. Well, we do agree that Deepika and Ranveer make a very beautiful couple; but the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' duo created a magic on ramp yesterday, something which is rarely seen, and this is something that mesmerized the people and all they could do was, sigh and stare.

Need we tell you how they looked individually? Gorgeousness personified!

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared the center stage with the duo and the happiness and friendship was quite evident from their smiles and laughter.

On the film front, Ranbir is shooting for Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt and Deepika hasn't announced her next project yet.

The number-one actress and her rumored boyfriend Ranveer are basking in the glory of 'Padmaavat' and rumor mills are rife that they are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year.