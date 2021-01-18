Red Alert! Katrina Kaif’s Sizzling Picture In a Stunning Lehenga From Her Maldives Shoot Sets Internet On Fire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life on Instagram. From fitness routine videos to casual day-out pictures, she always has some amazing posts to treat her fans with. But when she shares stunning pictures from her photoshoots, let us tell you, it doe rounds on the internet at least for a week or two. Currently, it's her latest photoshoot that is setting the internet on fire.

Recently, Katrina jetted off to Maldives as she turned the cover star for The Peacock Magazine's Jan/Feb/March 2021 print issue and she had a marvellous shoot there. Flaunting a bold and beautiful red shimmering lehenga, the actress literally sizzled at the beach. Not just her outfit was pretty but it was also her jewellery, hairstyle, and makeup that was totally on-point and it made her photoshoot even better. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the picture, Katrina Kaif was seen decked up in a beautiful flared red lehenga, which came from Falguni Shane Peacock India's label. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns and sequin detailing while the thigh-high front slit, added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Nupur Mehta Puri, she teamed her lehenga with a strappy cold-shoulder plunging neckline bold blouse and completed her look with a pair of sandals from Christian Louboutin. The Sooryavanshi actress accessorised her look with green pearls and red stone detailed long neck piece and pretty red kadas from Khanna Jewellers.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Katrina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Phone Bhoot actress pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a mid-ponytail and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this look of Katrina Kaif? Let us know that in the comment section.

