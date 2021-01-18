Just In
- just now Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Us With Her Retro And Contemporary Pants Style; Pick Your Favourite Look
-
- 27 min ago Dear Men, Here 11 Important Things That You Might Not Be Knowing About Your Girlfriend
- 34 min ago How Marijuana Or Pot Affects Your Body And Mind
- 1 hr ago Janhvi Kapoor’s Perfect Winged Eyeliner And Sleek High Ponytail Will Surely Beat Your Monday Blues
Don't Miss
- News 'Free to join any party': Team Rajinikanth after some members switch to DMK
- Automobiles Ford India Halts Production Due To Semiconductor Shortage: Here Are All Details
- Finance Doorstep Banking Services From Nationalised Banks: How To Register?
- Education IIFT MBA Admit Card 2021 Released At iift.nta.nic.in
- Sports Sindhu and Saina look for better show after listless display in first event of Asia leg
- Movies Dulquer Salmaan To Team Up With R Balki For A Thriller: Report
- Technology BSNL To Offer Its Services In Delhi And Mumbai From March 1: Report
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In January 2021
Red Alert! Katrina Kaif’s Sizzling Picture In a Stunning Lehenga From Her Maldives Shoot Sets Internet On Fire
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life on Instagram. From fitness routine videos to casual day-out pictures, she always has some amazing posts to treat her fans with. But when she shares stunning pictures from her photoshoots, let us tell you, it doe rounds on the internet at least for a week or two. Currently, it's her latest photoshoot that is setting the internet on fire.
Recently, Katrina jetted off to Maldives as she turned the cover star for The Peacock Magazine's Jan/Feb/March 2021 print issue and she had a marvellous shoot there. Flaunting a bold and beautiful red shimmering lehenga, the actress literally sizzled at the beach. Not just her outfit was pretty but it was also her jewellery, hairstyle, and makeup that was totally on-point and it made her photoshoot even better. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, in the picture, Katrina Kaif was seen decked up in a beautiful flared red lehenga, which came from Falguni Shane Peacock India's label. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns and sequin detailing while the thigh-high front slit, added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Nupur Mehta Puri, she teamed her lehenga with a strappy cold-shoulder plunging neckline bold blouse and completed her look with a pair of sandals from Christian Louboutin. The Sooryavanshi actress accessorised her look with green pearls and red stone detailed long neck piece and pretty red kadas from Khanna Jewellers.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Katrina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Phone Bhoot actress pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a mid-ponytail and looked gorgeous.
So, what do you think about this look of Katrina Kaif? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram