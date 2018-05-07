SonamKiShadi: Janhvi $ Khushi Dazzle In White

So it has started in full swing. Sonam's mehendi had the tinsel town going gaga and the would be couple were seen beaming with happiness.

Needless to say, it was a star-studded event and some of the biggest Bollywood stars were in attendance for the mehendi ceremony of Anil Kapoor's princess.

Bollywood is decked up again to make Sonam's Sangeet ceremony an unforgettable one. While all the celebs are looking pitch-perfect for the event, Janhvi and Khushi had us floored with their typical Indian shadi avatar.

Recently, they surprised us pleasantly at the National Film Awards by wearing Sridevi's saree and lehenga saree but this time, they are a vision to behold in a white, embellished, lehenga cholis.

Ms. Big Sis donned a crisp white lehenga, choli with chunky yet intricate embroidery. She completed the look with a 'bandh gala' neck-piece and solid kangans and a golden clutch. Her nude make up, wavy tresses and sheer dupatta added to this classy look many folds.

Khushi on the other hand wore a more or less same attire and teamed it with heavy danglers and a solid maag-teeka.

