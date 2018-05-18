Sonam's Sporty Meets Glam Look Is On Point

Sonam-Kapoor Ahuja is all rocking and smoking hot in her latest attire for her much - awaited movie, 'Veere Di Wedding' promotion shoot. Ever since her return from Cannes Film Festival, Sonam has her mind and soul wrapped in her upcoming film, which essays the bond of four best friends.

Even with so much new happenings in her life, Sonam doesn't allow any busy schedules to affect her fashion game. Just when we are getting out of wardrobe ideas, Sonam posts a picture on her social media and makes our day with refreshing fashion.

Just now, the actress took to Instagram to inspire us to try a very chic yet relaxed street style. The 'Padman' actress went all bold and sassy in her shimmery silver metallic separates. She nailed the 'I-don't-give-a-damn' look with her killer expression and in her DVF, short for Diane Von Furstenberg outfit.

Her sporty black blouse was perfect with the metallic jacket and voluminous skirt. She teamed up her ensemble with a black Nike sneakers that came from the famous VegNonVeg store. Her swanky Anmol jewellers studs perfectly complemented her separates. Her middle-parted hair was awesome and her subtle make-up by Namrata Soni was on point.

So, are you taking cues from Sonam on how to combine glamorous with sporty? We can only say that Sonam is making us swoon in her slay-worthy looks. Way to go Sonam!