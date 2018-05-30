Sonam's Sari Is Anything But Ordinary

While, fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja hugely disappointed us in her maxi dress, she greatly amazed us in her sculpted sari that she donned for the trailer launch of Sanju.

The actress looked ethereal and once again gave us major sari goals. The diva didn't play by rules at all and we loved her for that yet again.

Sonam's purple sari today at PVR Juhu was a traffic-stopper and why wouldn't it be? The sari was every inch dramatic, surreal, and abstract. And this interesting piece was by none other than the ace designer, Gaurav Gupta.

Her structural sari featured a classic drape and the 'Padman' actress teamed it with a sleevless blouse. It was a pretty backless and revealing attire, but Sonam's sari had a very sharp-edged cape that cloaked her back and gave the simple sari an incredible twist.

We also loved the ruffled bow on the centre of her cape, as it was not only an interesting feature but also gave the sari a collared look. The sari beautifully accentuated her slender frame.

The actress didn't wear a lot of jewellery and we thought it was a smart move. Sonam just enhanced her heavenly avatar with statement earrings, a bangle, and a few rings. Her middle-parted hair made her look like a dream. She rounded off her look with a pink lip shade and we are stunned by her super sexy eye makeup.

We thought Sonam once again proved that she is one of the top five fashionistas in Bollywood. Her sari was truly resplendent. What do you think about her attire?