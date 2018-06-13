Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonam Or Rhea: Which Sister's Pants Gave You A Wardrobe Goal?

By Devika
Rhea and Sonam Kapoor

The stylish Kapoor sisters just gave us another dose of high fashion as Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja shared pictures with her sister Rhea, on her Instagram feed. Ever since 'Veere Di Wedding', Sonam has got this new confidence that we so love and it clearly showed in these pictures.

Both the sisters wore nearly similar kind of attires. While one went for the typical business-lady look, the other kept it sassy and casual. And if you are wondering that Rhea sported a corporate lookthen you are absolutely wrong! In fact, it was Sonam, who slayed it as the boss lady, while her sibling aced the cool diva look.

The occasion was a date night with Rhea and her hubby Anand Ahuja and Sonam wore a crisp and structural formal suit that we so want to have in our wardrobes. She sported an all-navy blue hued overlapping coat and paired it with high-waist pants. She aced her 'I-don't-give-a-damn look' with pointed matching pumps and a black box-styled bag. She sensibly kept her makeup minimal but her quirky earrings were spot on.

Rhea and Sonam Kapoor

Rhea, on the other hand, contrasted Sonam's look with a baggy black and blue tee and paired it with metallic shimmery electric blue cool pants. We loved her oversized jacket, the blue hued heels, and of course the big black bag.

Both the sisters impressed us and gave us different style goals. But whose style did you like more - Sonam or Rhea?

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
