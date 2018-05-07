Sonam Looked Divine In Her Sangeet Ceremony

Sonam Kapoor looked like a million-dollar bride in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation for her sangeet ceremony.

Her stunning lehenga took the designers 18 months to complete! Embellished with accents of gold, the lehenga was adorned in silver zardozi, zari, sequins, pearls, and Swarovski crystals.

The diva looked divine, as she was bedecked in precious gold jewellery that included a statement choker, jhumkis, bracelet, and maang tikka that came from her mother's personal collection. For the occasion, Sonam wore a bun that was covered in mogra gajras. The white and gold was the theme colours for this event.

After an intimate mehendi affair at her residence, this celebratory soiree took place at Sunteck, Signature Island, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Along with members from the Kapoor family, also seen at the ceremony were Sonam's close friends, Swara Bhasker, Masaba Gupta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kunal Rawal.

Her wedding is all set to take place tomorrow.