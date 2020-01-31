Sonam Kapoor's All-Black Outfit Is Perfect If You Are Looking Forward To Attending An Art Fair Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is that actress in Bollywood industry who hardly has fashion failures. The actress is among the rare actresses, who experiments a lot when it comes to fashion. She can make even the most unassuming or dramatic outfits look so stunning. Recently, Sonam attended India Art Fair event, where she was seen in an all-black attire. It was a blazer, skirt, and boots combination, which we so loved. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned black blazer that featured two side pockets. She tied a black scarf around her, which gave her look a distinctive touch. The fashion diva teamed her blazer with mid-length matching flared skirt, which featured pleats. Sonam completed her look with a pair of black boots. On the jewellery front, she opted for gold-toned earrings and black nail paint.

Even her accessories were black-toned. Her wrist watch and square-shaped reflectors absolutely spruced up her look. Coming to her hairstyle choice, she pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress contoured her face. Highlighted cheekbones and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absoultely loved Sonam Kapoor's all-black look. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.