    Rhea Kapoor Announces Her First Jewellery Collaboration And Guess What, You Can Get It Under Rs 5000

    Lately, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce her first ever jewellery collaboration with Pipa Bella. In the picture, she is seen dressed in a silver sequin bralette, which she layered with open-front white jacket. The diva exuded boss lady vibes and enhanced her look as she flaunted her own jewellery collection that included a pair of earrings, choker neckpiece, two layered necklaces, and rings.

    Talking about her silver jewellery collection, it has all what we have been searching for since a long time. Her jewellery included an encrusted freesize earcuff, double freesize earcuff, double encrusted ring, dome ring, clawed earring, dome choker, and iced chain link necklace.

    The diva not just shared the pictures of her precious jewellery pieces but also stated the prices and the cost of each jewellery piece is under the range of rupees 5000. Isn't that surprising and something that you could easily buy? Detailed with exquisite crystals, her jewellery seemed as a perfect choice with any kind of outfit.

    We are in love with her newly-introduced jewellery collection. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
