    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Pink & Green Gown Didn't Quite Suit Her

    By
    |
    Sonam Kapoor Fashion

    This time, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfit of the night was about vibrant splash of colours and colour-block. She definitely wore a unique head-turning ensemble from Celia Kritharioti but was it good enough? Let's find out about her dress and look.

    Sonam Kapoor Style

    So, Sonam wore a gown for the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards and her particular number came from the designer's Spring Summer 2019 collection. This was one of the brightest ensembles of the evening and while, we liked the gown, we didn't like it much on Sonam. The voluminous gown featured a light pink-hued bodice, which was contrasted by a bright green skirt.

    Sonam Kapoor News

    She accessorised it with a statement dazzling cuff and drop earrings studded with precious stone. Her jewellery came from the label, Zoya and didn't quite accentuate her look. The makeup was fine but the blue eye shadow didn't complement her look. However, the impeccable bun went well with her look. So, what do you think about Sonam's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
