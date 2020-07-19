Sonakshi Sinha Takes Internet On Fire With Her Fierce Look In Traditional Attire In Bhuj Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash starrer Bollywood film Bhuj: The Pride Of India is all set for its digital release. However, the poster look of the film has been unveiled on the internet. After treating us with Ajay Devgn's look as Vijay Karnik, the filmmakers recently mesmerised us with Sonakshi Sinha's gorgeous look as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer, who convinced 299 women of her village to help the Indian army. In the poster, the actress was seen giving a fierce look while she was dressed up in a traditional ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the postershoot, Sonakshi Sinha was decked up in Gujarati style traditional ensemble. It was a brown-hued saree-type drape, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way while the matching band-type-belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva teamed her saree with a half-sleeved round-collar blouse that featured dotted patterns. Sonakshi completed her look with a pair of juttis and accessorised her look with metallic maang tikka, earrings, pearl-detailed necklace, and bangles.

What caught our attention was her several different traditional tattoos, which she had on her neck and legs. The diva pulled back her tresses into a hairdo. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled pointed brows, tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, and dark lip shade elevated her look.

Sonakshi captioned the poster as, 'Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!'

We absolutely loved this traditional look of Sonakshi Sinha from her poster look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha