Sonakshi Sinha Spreads Awareness About Dogs And Gives Us A Summery Dress Goal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha was the latest celebrity, who took to her Instagram to post an important message related to coronavirus. The actress posed with a small cute dog and shared the message, 'Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only thing you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity!" She not only made good use of social media to spread awareness but also gave us a fashion goal. So, we have decoded her attire for you.

Sonakshi Sinha was seen putting a flower on a dog's ear and it was a cute picture. The actress was dressed in a summery number and looked fabulous as always. Sonakshi wore a sleeveless blue dress, which we felt was ideal summer wear. Her dress was light and summery and she looked impressive in it. She paired her attire with sandals in order to up her look.

The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and notched up her look with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. She also adorned her hairdo with a white flower and left her middle-parted tresses loose. So, how did you find Sonakshi Sinha's attire and look? Let us know that.