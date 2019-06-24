Sonakshi's Green Or Madhuri's Floral: Whose Attire Will You Pick For The Next Festive Occasion? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit Nene gave us strong traditional fashion goals. Their ensembles were ideal for light festive occasions. With their outfits, they made a strong case for hues and prints. The outfits strongly reflected modern design aesthetics and the ladies looked their sartorial best. Let's find out what they wore, which caught our attention.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie, 'Khandani Shafakhana' wore neon green ensemble by Arpita Mehta. She donned a neon green lapel collar cape with cowrie detailing, coordinated bustier and pants with flared hem. Her ensemble was every inch dramatic and Sonakshi paired it with pointed heels, which came from the label, Heatwave. The actress accessorised her look with delicate jewellery and earrings, which were from the label, Misho. The make-up was nude-toned with a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a lehenga by designer Aisha Rao, which came from the designer's Spring/Summer 19 collection, 'Cascade'. She donned an acro iris embellished lehenga for Dance Deewane Season 2. It was an antique moss appliquéd number with a cutwork blouse and pink-ruffled drape. She wore elaborate jewellery by Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery to notch up her avatar. The make-up was dewy and highlighted by a vibrant pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses completed her look.

So, whose style and outfit wowed you more- Sonakshi Sinha or Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that.