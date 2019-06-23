Malaika Arora Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Ethnic Suit Would You Choose For Your Wardrobe?

ENGLISH

    Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha were recently spotted in traditional suits. While one wore the suit for a casual occasion, the other gave us a light formal event goal. Their suits were beautiful and the looks were minimal. Malaika and Sonakshi looked effortless. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

    So, Malaika Arora was spotted outside a saloon in an all-white suit. She looked pretty as a peach in her ensemble, which consisted of a short kurta with flared sleeves. It was a subtly-done kurta and she paired it with matching gharara pants. Well, this was not a particularly easy number to pull off but Malaika carried her attire with a lot of aplomb. She carried a small printed purse with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The sleek long tresses rounded out her off-duty avatar.

    Sonakshi Sinha wore something pastel blue and grey for the event. She wore a kalidaar suit, which had all our attention and seemed perfect for festive occasions. Her kurta was intricately-embroidered with nature-inspired patterns and featured a front slit. She paired it with plain-hued flared pants, which went well with her kurta. Sonakshi wore elaborate juttis with her ensemble and sported shades. She also accessorised her look with statement earrings. The make-up was enhanced by a bright pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, Malaika or Sonakshi-whose ethnic attire would you like to try? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 23:42 [IST]
