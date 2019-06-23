Just In
Malaika Arora Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Ethnic Suit Would You Choose For Your Wardrobe?
Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha were recently spotted in traditional suits. While one wore the suit for a casual occasion, the other gave us a light formal event goal. Their suits were beautiful and the looks were minimal. Malaika and Sonakshi looked effortless. Let's decode their outfits and looks.
Malaika Arora
So, Malaika Arora was spotted outside a saloon in an all-white suit. She looked pretty as a peach in her ensemble, which consisted of a short kurta with flared sleeves. It was a subtly-done kurta and she paired it with matching gharara pants. Well, this was not a particularly easy number to pull off but Malaika carried her attire with a lot of aplomb. She carried a small printed purse with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The sleek long tresses rounded out her off-duty avatar.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha wore something pastel blue and grey for the event. She wore a kalidaar suit, which had all our attention and seemed perfect for festive occasions. Her kurta was intricately-embroidered with nature-inspired patterns and featured a front slit. She paired it with plain-hued flared pants, which went well with her kurta. Sonakshi wore elaborate juttis with her ensemble and sported shades. She also accessorised her look with statement earrings. The make-up was enhanced by a bright pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, Malaika or Sonakshi-whose ethnic attire would you like to try? Let us know that in the comment section.