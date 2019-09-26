Malaika Arora And Sobhita Dhulipala In White Outfits But There Is One Attire We Didn’t Like So Much Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven and supermodel Malaika Arora also graced the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. They both wore white gowns but while one stunned us with her attire, the other left us disappointed. So, let's find out, whose attire and look wowed us and whose didn't.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's choice was bold but the sad part is that this could have been one of those winning outfits if it weren't for the fitting of the dress. Her attire was by Aadnevik and it was a pretty delicate number with sheer fabric and subtle floral accents. The intricate work on her layered dress accentuated her outfit and the thigh-high slit further added to the risqué factor. Malaika pulled off her attire ever so confidently. We wished her attire was tailored more meticulously as otherwise it was a lovely dress. The sleek tresses went well with her dress but the real bummer was her makeup. The cheekbones were contoured way too much and the red lip shade looked overwhelming. A nice pink-hued makeup would have definitely spruced up her avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala took the classic route and reminded us of the old Hollywood glamour with her look. She looked a class apart and quite frankly, the look worked for her. Her ensemble and her makeup game could have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas but Sobhita Dhulipala carried her attire with a lot of panache. So, she sported a pristine white Toni Maticevski gown that featured strapless bodice with a crisp waves-formation drape. The drape seemed cinched at the waist, which gave her attire a figure-flattering touch. The skirt was long with a bit of train and asymmetrical edges. Now, this was the kind of welcoming dramatic and not the overwhelming one. We actually didn't even mind her ankle-length boots, which was an unusual choice. Sobhita didn't seem to accessorise her look with jewellery but the makeup highlighted by red lip shade was too good. The impeccable eye liner with tousled short hair added an interesting dimension to her look.

So, it is very clear that we loved Sobhita Dhulipala's attire and look more than Malaika Arora's. It was a rare occasion when Malaika failed to wow us with her outfit and avatar. Whose attire did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.