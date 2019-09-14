Made In Heaven Actress Sobhita Dhulipala's Latest Cover Is Artistic And About This Modern Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Made In Heaven actress, Sobhita Dhulipala left us speechless with her Verve September 2019 cover shoot. It was an intriguing cover and seemed so artistic. Her cover picture for the magazine encapsulated her transformation as an actress. She looked stunning and was poetry in motion. Sobhita wore a black outfit, which added a level of intensity to the white background. We have decoded her cover shoot outfit for you.

So, Sobhita wore a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble that consisted of a Ruched Stretch Satin Blouse and Foiled Python Leather Trench from the designer's Fall 19-20 collection. So, her blouse was a high-neck one and featured long wrinkled yet tailored sleeves. The blouse was accentuated by black hue and metallic accents and the leather trench was intricately textured and was coiled around her waist. We loved her pose and the accessories game was strong too.

She upped her look with a Kundan Links necklace that came from the label, Roma. She also accessorised her look with complementing earrings. Her makeup was beautifully done with a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara with eye shadow. Sobhita Dhulipala completed her look with an impeccable bun.

Well not just this cover, Sobhita also graced the cover of Outlook Splurge. She looked gorgeous in her ethnic ensembles for the magazine shoot. Her cover attire was detailed with intricate golden and red embellished traditional ensemble, which was from Frontier Raas. She notched up her look with elaborate chaandbaalis and an elegant Titan watch. The makeup was nude-toned with a heavy mascara and a matte red lip shade. The sindoor-clad bun rounded out her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala also gave us wedding-wear goals with a golden embellished sari and spruced up her look with precious gold and emerald hair accessory and a ring. The makeup was again nude-toned with golden touches. Her sharara set gave us reception-wear ideas and she looked exquisite in her ensemble that was meticulously-detailed. The heavy neckpiece and danglers rounded out her avatar. Well, Sobhita Dhulipala's cover shoot looks have definitely wowed us.