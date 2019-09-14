Just In
- 4 min ago Everything You Need To Know About The Hypercholesterolemia (High Cholesterol Levels) Condition
-
- 4 min ago Richa Chadha's Latest Outfits Are A Proof That Her Fashion Game Is Getting Better And More Diverse
- 54 min ago Aditi Rao Hydari Proves Elegance Is In Simplicity With Her Plain Yellow Sari
- 1 hr ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Expresses Her Love For Saris With These Two Gorgeous Red Drapes
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Motors Announces Discounts & Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh On Select Models
- Movies Jasmin Bhasin Is NOT Interested In Playing Komolika; Says ‘It Won’t Give Me Creative Satisfaction’
- Sports India vs South Africa 2019: Virat Kohli says India should be looking to win every match
- News As Lashkar looks to cause trouble on land, why India should look for JeM on the seas
- Finance Govt Employees Will Get Housing Advance At Lower Interest Rates
- Technology Week 37, 2019 Launch Roundup: iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro MAX, Realme XT, Oppo A9 2020 And More
- Education HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Made In Heaven Actress Sobhita Dhulipala's Latest Cover Is Artistic And About This Modern Attire
Made In Heaven actress, Sobhita Dhulipala left us speechless with her Verve September 2019 cover shoot. It was an intriguing cover and seemed so artistic. Her cover picture for the magazine encapsulated her transformation as an actress. She looked stunning and was poetry in motion. Sobhita wore a black outfit, which added a level of intensity to the white background. We have decoded her cover shoot outfit for you.
View this post on Instagram
Entertainment is no longer confined to movie nights with the extended family or patiently waiting until 8 p.m. to catch your favourite soap opera. TV, movies, fashion, art, music or even the news — the ways that we consume culture and use our free time has radically altered. In our latest issue, @madeinheaventv actor, the web’s current It girl and our cover star @sobhitad gets introspective with @richakaulpadte about being a celebrity in the age of the internet. Despite growing up disconnected in Visakhapatnam, the 27-year-old’s pithy Instagram captions prove that an aptitude for social media was simply lying dormant in her DNA, as was her star quality. Flip through our pages to find @nagmamirajkar, whose 9 million-plus followers on @indiatiktok are proof of the India 2.0 we are in, followed by our fashion team's modernistic spin on home-grown textiles. @vivekisms, in the introductory piece for his column, Me, My Shelf & I, breaks down the available modern platforms for consuming books, while actor @pujasarup and photographer @pulkitmogha come together to discuss the queen-dominated drag culture in India and their own representations of queerness through art. Discover the individuals who are riding the crest of content’s new wave in our Entertainment Issue, now on stands. __ Styling: @nikhildx, @feat.cast Photograph: @thebadlydrawnboy, @feat.cast Hair and make-up: @eltonjfernandez, @inega.in __ #entertainment #newfrontiers #newissue
A post shared by Verve Magazine (@verveindia) on
So, Sobhita wore a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble that consisted of a Ruched Stretch Satin Blouse and Foiled Python Leather Trench from the designer's Fall 19-20 collection. So, her blouse was a high-neck one and featured long wrinkled yet tailored sleeves. The blouse was accentuated by black hue and metallic accents and the leather trench was intricately textured and was coiled around her waist. We loved her pose and the accessories game was strong too.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Verve Magazine (@verveindia) on
She upped her look with a Kundan Links necklace that came from the label, Roma. She also accessorised her look with complementing earrings. Her makeup was beautifully done with a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara with eye shadow. Sobhita Dhulipala completed her look with an impeccable bun.
View this post on Instagram
🌹 @outlooksplurge_official @mourya @platoonadvisory @aggarwalrashi @rivieralynn
A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on
Well not just this cover, Sobhita also graced the cover of Outlook Splurge. She looked gorgeous in her ethnic ensembles for the magazine shoot. Her cover attire was detailed with intricate golden and red embellished traditional ensemble, which was from Frontier Raas. She notched up her look with elaborate chaandbaalis and an elegant Titan watch. The makeup was nude-toned with a heavy mascara and a matte red lip shade. The sindoor-clad bun rounded out her look.
View this post on Instagram
❤️ . . @outlooksplurge_official @mourya @platoonadvisory @aggarwalrashi @rivieralynn
A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on
Sobhita Dhulipala also gave us wedding-wear goals with a golden embellished sari and spruced up her look with precious gold and emerald hair accessory and a ring. The makeup was again nude-toned with golden touches. Her sharara set gave us reception-wear ideas and she looked exquisite in her ensemble that was meticulously-detailed. The heavy neckpiece and danglers rounded out her avatar. Well, Sobhita Dhulipala's cover shoot looks have definitely wowed us.