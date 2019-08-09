Made In Heaven Actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s Sari is Hand-Painted And Boasts Traditional Art

ENGLISH

    Made in Heaven actress, Sobhita Dhulipala attended a Satya Paul event recently and it was centered around sari stories, cultural swag, and talks on contemporary interpretation of Indian craft in Fashion. Sobhita was also joined by seasoned fashion journalist Bandana Tewari, who has taken a lot of initiatives to promote sustainability, slow fashion, and other issues concerning fashion. For the occasion, Sobhita draped a Satya Paul sari and looked absolutely graceful.

    Her sari came from the newly-launched collection of Satya Paul, Folklure. This was a limited hand-painted collection and was about the re-creation of traditional crafts like Kalamkari and Madubani into modern contemporary sari. And her sari was actually in tune with the modern sensibilities with black and white prints on grey base but the intricate hand-painted art balanced the modern with the cultural past. Sobhita Dhulipala pulled off her sari with a lot of grace.

    Sobhita paired her sari with black pointed heels, which went well with her sari. She kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with a metallic gold-toned choker. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and the impeccable side-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sobhita Dhulipala's sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
