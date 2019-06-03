Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Sobhita Dhulipala Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Power Suit Game Was The Strongest? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The leading Hindi Film celebrities- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Katrina Kaif came dressed in their respective powersuits for the GQ's Best Dressed night. The actresses looked a class apart and their fashion game was distinctive and strong. The divas made a strong case for power suits and beckoned us to think beyond gowns and embellishments. They gave us brand new party edit and wowed us completely with their style. Let's decode their power suit fashion.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's powersuit was towards the sporty side. It was a fuss-free number and with her ensemble, she inspired us to step up our fashion game. Her ensemble seemed comfortable but it was definitely about stepping out of the comfort zone. So, Sonam wore a Fenty pantsuit, which was pink-hued and sharply collared. The jacket featured an overlapping detail with a cinched waistband and the trousers were flared and wrinkled. The actress teamed her ensemble with mustard-hued Nike x Jordan sports shoes. She accessorised her look with chic jewellery, which came from Tasheen Diamond Art. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and the impeccable bun completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala, whose fashion game is only getting more evolved with time, surprised us in an absolutely androgynous pantsuit, which came from the label, Huemn. Unlike Sonam's, her power suit was notched up by timeless touch. It was a good old pinstriped suit and with this, Sobhita promoted gender-fluidity. It was a layered number and the trousers were flared. The 'Made In Heaven' actress teamed her ensemble with pointed black pumps and the metallic earrings spruced up her avatar. The bold maroon lip shade and comparatively subtle kohl enhanced her makeup. Sobhita also rounded out her party avatar with a neat bun.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also wore a power suit but hers was sassier than Sonam's and Sobhita's. Her attire was also more towards the feminine side with bold slits and figure-flattering structure. Designed by Nikhil Thampi, it was an oxblood-hued graphic 3piece power suit. We thought the slit back of her suit was a refreshing addition. Styled by Bhawna Sharma, Katrina's jewellery, which included a neckpiece and bracelet, added to the sassy touch. The makeup was dewy and dominated by a pink eye shadow and a light pink lip shade. The messy tresses gave her look a wet effect, which has become trendy now.

