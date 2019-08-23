Sobhita Dhulipala Brings Desi Vibes With Her Yellow Outfit At The Andhadhun’s Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Andhadhun team celebrated the film's National Award win at a grand success bash. Made In Heaven actress, Sobhita Dhulipala also graced the celebrations in a traditional outfit. The actress looked radiant in her salwar suit, which we have decoded for you. So, let's talk about Sobhita Dhulipala's impressive attire.

So, Sobhita added understated glamour to the party as she entered in a vibrant silk salwar kameez. The yellow brocade kameez was intricately sequinned with motifs in silver and also featured floral accents at the border. She paired her kameez with cigarette pants and a silver dupatta that was accentuated by golden border and subtle patterns.

The actress paired her stunning ensemble with golden heels that spruced up her look. She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis and a sleek neckpiece. She neatly tied her hair back into a low bun. The actress wore a pink lip shade and a small red bindi to up her look. Sobhita Dhulipala perfected the ethnic look and gave us desi vibes.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala has played the role of Tara Khanna in the famous web series Made In Heaven. She will also be seen in another web series, Bard Of Blood opposite Emraan Hashmi, which will premiere on 27th September 2019 on Netflix.

