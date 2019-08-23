ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sobhita Dhulipala Brings Desi Vibes With Her Yellow Outfit At The Andhadhun’s Celebrations

    By
    |

    The Andhadhun team celebrated the film's National Award win at a grand success bash. Made In Heaven actress, Sobhita Dhulipala also graced the celebrations in a traditional outfit. The actress looked radiant in her salwar suit, which we have decoded for you. So, let's talk about Sobhita Dhulipala's impressive attire.

    So, Sobhita added understated glamour to the party as she entered in a vibrant silk salwar kameez. The yellow brocade kameez was intricately sequinned with motifs in silver and also featured floral accents at the border. She paired her kameez with cigarette pants and a silver dupatta that was accentuated by golden border and subtle patterns.

    The actress paired her stunning ensemble with golden heels that spruced up her look. She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis and a sleek neckpiece. She neatly tied her hair back into a low bun. The actress wore a pink lip shade and a small red bindi to up her look. Sobhita Dhulipala perfected the ethnic look and gave us desi vibes.

    On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala has played the role of Tara Khanna in the famous web series Made In Heaven. She will also be seen in another web series, Bard Of Blood opposite Emraan Hashmi, which will premiere on 27th September 2019 on Netflix.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to drop your opinion on Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional look in the comment section.

    More SOBHITA DHULIPALA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue