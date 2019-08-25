Just In
LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Malaika Arora’s Ravishing Gown Can Intimidate Even The Seasoned Fashionistas
It was none other than the supermodel, Malaika Arora, who graced the ramp for Diya Rajvvir on the day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019. Malaika's attire was bold and not quite everybody's cup of tea. Her attire was marked by sartorial cuts and meticulous ruffled techniques. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.
Inspired by the perfumed French gardens, the collection celebrated eternal romance. The blooming rose motif was the theme of the collection and Malaika's burgundy red gown absolutely went with the theme of the collection. Her attire featured a plunging neckline and dramatic layered and ruffled sleeves, which added to the theatrical effect and made the attire, seem very Parisian. Malaika Arora's gown was also detailed with a front slit on the waist area, which gave it a more rip-roaring effect. The skirt was enhanced by a thigh-high slit and was detailed with crisp cuts. Her gown was adorned with rose motifs, which spruced up her look.
She teamed her ensemble with black pencil heels, which went well with her attire. She kept her look mostly jewellery-free except for the subtle ear cuffs. The makeup was absolutely wonderful with a maroon lip shade and nude tones. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her stunning showstopper avatar.
Malaika Arora looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.