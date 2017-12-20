6 Bollywood Fashionistas We Missed At The Zee Cine Awards 2018

From well-styled to poorly dressed, we have seen celebrities of all style statements streaming inside the grand occasion of the Zee Cine Awards 2018. While it was already an event full of glamour and style, we did miss out on some of the celebrities who had rocked the Zee Cine Awards show with their style statements.

The Zee Cine Awards 2018 seemed to be incomplete without these super-stylish Bollywood celebrities. We have picked up the best looks of these celebrities from last year's Zee Cine Awards.

Disha Patani We surely missed Disha this year after she showed some real 'jalwa' last year at the Zee Cine Awards. We all were stunned by her look in the amazing metallic one-shouldered mini by Monisha Jaising. She had matched the attire with a pair of tiny earrings. Kareena Kapoor While last year was a shimmery event, as Kareena appeared in her Falguni & Shane Peacock midnight blue gown, this year she missed it while celebrating baby Taimur's first birthday party. We also did miss her, as she is definitely one of the most stylish ladies we had expected at the event. Sunny Leone Sunny appeared in last season's Zee Cine Awards, rocking her one-shouldered enchanting grey gown with a ruffled hem from Archana Kochhar. We sure did miss Sunny Leone at the Zine Cine Awards' red carpet. Along with her amazing gown, she had worn a pair of dangling earrings and rings to support the look. Anushka Sharma Anushka was class apart with her black jumpsuit, which had a sheer and dramatic detailing on the sleeves while she attended the Zee Cine Awards 2017. The newly-wed bride is honeymooning in South Africa and we missed the stylista at the Zee Cine Awards 2018. Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor was looking gorgeous at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 and because of certain commitments, she missed the event this year and we are extremely sad. Not just because of her appearance, but for the fact that Zee Cine Awards 2018 missed on another fashionista who had worn an amazing printed sheath dress at the last edition of the annual event. Diana Penty Diana Penty also has always managed to carry amazing style books, just like she did at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. She was wearing this classy Gaurav Gupta gown with suitable earrings for her red carpet appearance. She totally killed it and this made us miss her so much this year.

Do let us know which celebrity you missed the most at the Zee Cine Awards 2018.