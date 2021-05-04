Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Simple Yet Stunning Summer And Winter Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There are places in the country where people wake up to sunny mornings and then there are places in the country where people sleep snuggled in their warm blanket. Well, weather affects your choices and clothes most of all. And amid covid-19 pandemic, whether we are staying in chilly places or hot places, most of us are at home wearing clothes in accordance with the weather. So, for this stay-at-home fashion diaries, we have curated some summer-perfect and some winter-perfect outfits. And as for inspiration, we have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is not only a prolific actress but also a fashion icon. We have decoded her simple outfits for we get it that at home most of us tend to wear regular clothes but like Priyanka Chopra, we can be a stylish at home too.

Priyanka Chopra's Yellow Dress

For those who want to spruce up their look and are living in a place, where it is sunny, this dress of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ideal. The actress, who won us with her performance in The White Tiger, looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow flared dress by Emilio Pucci. Her dress was sleeveless and she was styled by Law Roach. She wore hoops and makeup highlighted by pink lip shade upped her look. The wind-swept tresses completed her look - a perfect tribute to the summer season. However, apart from bright yellow hue, you can also opt for soothing hues such as icy blue, pastel pink, pristine white, and leaf green among others. And like Priyanka, keep your makeup dewy and minimal with this outfit.

Priyanka Chopra's Sweater And Jeggings

However, not everywhere it is going to be sunny and you might be staying in a place, where it is cold. In that case, you can go for knitted sweater and tights or jeggings combination. Priyanka Chopra wore this sweater, which was knitted by her mother in London. It was a gorgeous polo-neck sweater that seemed to be knitted with cream-hued wool and Priyanka teamed it with black jeggings. She accessorised her look with a pair of delicate drop earrings. Her makeup was light and this time, she made a ponytail to round out her look. The lesson here is to opt for a knitted polo-neck sweater and pair it with colour-blocked jeggings. You can overlook the jewellery but if you are planning on wearing earrings, wear dainty ones like Priyanka did.

Priyanka Chopra's Green And Black Attire

Well, this picture of hers sums up our mood after working from home, isn't it? The actress was photographed sleeping on her chair but we loved her outfit and styling that was done by Law Roach. So, particularly if you are working from home and have a Zoom meeting to attend, you can try an outfit combination like Priyanka. She wore a full-sleeved green top with a v-neckline and teamed it with black trousers. She paired her ensemble with textured slip-ons, which made for a perfect footwear for home (no heels required!). The Fashion actress notched up her look with a gold chain-choker. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and this time, she made a bun. This look is ideal for any season. So, even if you opt for a simple blouse and pants, you can style up your look with a statement jewellery and neat hairdo.

Priyanka Chopra's T-shirt And Jeans

A simple pair of t-shirt and jeans is a forever mood at home and when in summery places, this is the humble yet classic look that you can try. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a photoshoot done, where she flaunted a simple white tee and blue washed denims. She teamed her ensemble with grey suede boots. The actress wore a chic ring and her makeup was dewy with pink lip shade. The highlighted wavy tresses completed her look. So, while you ace this white tee and blue jeans look, make sure you don't overdo your look with jewellery and makeup. In other words, keep it simple like Priyanka Chopra and look effortless. This look can give you perfect Instagram-worthy moments.

Priyanka Chopra's Jacket, Jeans, And Crocs

If it is cold inside too, you can flaunt this stunning look with wardrobe basics like Priyanka Chopra did. The 7 Khoon Maaf actress wore an ivory jacket with a metallic touch and teamed it with a tee and simple blue jeans. She paired her ensemble with brown socks and white crocs, which are trending these days. Her look seemed jewellery-free. The makeup was marked by pink tones and mascara. The sleek highlighted tresses completed her look. For us, the best part about this look were her crocs.

Priyanka Chopra's Short Blue Dress

If it is hot and humid, there's nothing better than a mini dress. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fresh and happy in her blue dress, which she wore for BON V!V Spiked Seltzer photoshoot. Her dress was full-sleeved with puffed sleeves and flared. The makeup was dewy and natural with matte pink lip shade and she kept her tresses side-swept. Well, Priyanka gave us a fashion goal with this outfit of hers and you can definitely flaunt it this summer.

So, which stay-at-home style of Priyanka Chopra Jonas are you going to ace? Let us know that.

