Sidharth Malhotra Celebrated His B'Day Hinting On The Comeback Of A Dapper Style Statement

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday yesterday with family and friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar.

On his birthday, Sid, being the ultimate dapper that he is, actually brought back a nostalgic trend by wearing a double-layer T-shirt. He has always been setting style trends and now it looks like he is bringing back this early 21st Century's hit style trend.

The birthday boy was wearing a Power Rangers series 'It's Morphin Time' labelled tee with blue jeans, which made him the sheer dapper of the day.

Double-layered tees were quite famous in the period between the years 2000 and 2010 and this became an epic style statement for men. Winter fashion was incomplete without such a T-shirt. The 90s kids might be delighted to allow the comeback of this trend.

At the party, Karan Johar also maintained his regular stunning style statement by wearing a patched chambray jacket over a plain black tee, blue ripped jeans and blue strapped white sneakers.