    Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Dapper, As He Graces The Cover Of A Leading Magazine

    Bollywood's Sexiest superstar, Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently on a career momentum with his upcoming release, 'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

    The actor is stealing millions of hearts on social media with his stylish looks and sculpted body. He recently graced the cover of a leading magazine, with the cover line - 'The Rise of Siddhant Chaturvedi'.

    Sharing the magazine cover, Siddhant wrote, "@gqindia 🙏💛"

    On the cover, Siddhant is seen sporting an uber cool look of an off-white sweatshirt, while giving his hair a natural suave look.

    In another look, he is seen sporting a multi-coloured sweater, paired with minimal accessories, doing the talking with his intense eyes.

    The Gehraiyaan actor is treating us to some suave looks after looks creating a breathtaking storm that we never knew we needed. Fans are waiting with a bated breath to watch him embody the character of 'Zain' and witness his sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone.

    The actor also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Phone Booth' in the pipeline.

    More FASHION News

     
