Shweta Tiwari's Green Ruffle Gown Is What You Can Add To Your Party Wardrobe To Spice Up Your Look

Parties are all about dancing, eating your favourite snacks, dolling up in fashionable dress, and clicking a lot of pictures. Isn't it? Every month, we have some or the other party to attend, be it a grand gathering or a wedding reception. So, in short, parties are always endless and so are our desires to get a new dress for each party. And today, we have a superb fashion inspiration for you. Recently, the popular Indian Television actress Shweta Tiwari shared a few pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen dolled up in a green ruffle gown and looking gorgeous as ever. Her dress looked wow-worthy and her attire is what you can add to your party wardrobe to spice up your look. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it for goals.

So, Shweta Tiwari slayed in a plunging-neckline voluminous green gown, which came from the label Maya Culture. It was accentuated by intricate checked prints on the neckline and on the waist. The heavy ruffles on the shoulder and on the high-low bottom border added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Victor Robinson, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed her gown with a pair of pink sequin heels by Nidhi Bhandari that added to the contrasting factor. She accessorised her look with long gold-toned white pearls-detailed earrings by Avni Gujral.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Shweta slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, nude lipstick spruced up her look. The actress let loose her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this gown of Shweta Tiwari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram