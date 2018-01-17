Summer Silhouttes Ruled Designer Shruti Sancheti's Latest Pret Line Fleur Collection Launch

Celebrity designer Shruti Sancheti launched her new Pret Line Fleur Collection in Mumbai. The collection comprised of outfits in pastel shades and silhouette prints.

The collection also mainly comprised of subtle floral prints over pastel-coloured textures. We certainly liked the collection, as we saw the flavour of summer in the late-winter release. The designer is certainly showing us some glimpse of the style trends, which might conquer the summer of 2018.

The pastel shades did play a popular game in summer 2017 and hopefully, it will be back again this year with certain improvisations.

Shruti has been designing outfits for many Bollywood celebrities and she has also taken part in ace fashion shows, including the Lakme Fashion Week and Wills Lifestyle Fashion Week. She even got actresses, including Juhi Chawla and Prachi Desai, to walk as her celebrity showstoppers at these fashion shows.