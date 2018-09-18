Shraddha Kapoor's Wrap Dress Will Make You Want To Wear Stripes All Day

Shraddha Kapoor is quite a busy lady. After the success of her previous film, 'Stree', the actress is now actively promoting her upcoming movie, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. With the promotions, we are also getting a glimpse of Shraddha's evolved fashion sense. The latest dress of hers is one of the best that she has donned in a past couple of weeks.

The actress recently sported a quirky dress from the label, Pink Porcupines. It was a striped wrap dress from the label and well, we thought it was perfect for all occasions. Her attire was certainly head-turning and it was highlighted by black and yellow stripes - an ideal combination. It was a collared dress and was also elaborated by folded sleeves.

Shraddha's dress was asymmetrical and was a bit flowy, which notched up the comfort quotient. It also featured a black-hued ribbon, which helped accentuate her petite frame. Her dress was wearable and she sported it with black-coloured pencil heels.

Her makeup was towards the dewy side and marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Shraddha made a braided ponytail, which made her look more interesting. Shraddha completed her look with jewellery from Black Balloon.

So, how did you find Shraddha Kapoor's look? Let us know in the comment section.