Shraddha Kapoor's Vibrant Airport Look Will Add A Zing To Your Weekend

With the latest airport look of hers, Shraddha Kapoor taught us exactly how to make heads turn and that too sans any frills and fancy. The actress, who is at the peak of her career, was beaming as she was papped at the airport. She looked awesome and gave us a wearable goal too.

The 'Stree' star simply sported a tee and paired it with humble jeans. Now that was quite a fuss-free look and what she wore also looked comfortable. Shraddha's style was relatable and yet she gave us cues on how to look attractive.

The actress donned a colourful tee, which was splashed in the myriad hues of pink, white, yellow, and green. Her top featured vertical lines and was every inch eye-catching. It was a half-sleeved top and something that we could easily sport too.

Shraddha teamed her tee with black-hued jeans. Well, she mixed quirky with classic and made a strong case for it. The biggest fashion lesson from her airport look was that you can make a vibrant part of the outfit pop out by pairing it with something plain.

The actress notched up the relaxed and comfort quotient by completing her look with a pair of white-hued sports shoes. She carried a small bag with her and accessorised her look with shades.

Shraddha's lip shade was nude pink and she rounded off her look with side-swept tresses. So how did you find her latest airport look?