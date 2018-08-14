Subscribe to Boldsky
Deepika Padukone And Shraddha Kapoor's Airport Outfits Makes Us Want To Choose Comfort Over Glam

Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are encouraging us to choose comfort over fashion when flying. Their latest airport looks are pretty similar and refreshing. Both the actresses carried the looks that we could easily sport or some of us must have already sported too.

We actually love it more because they promoted minimalism in fashion and beckoned us to keep it simple and wear pants. So, coming to Deepika Padukone, who according to the news is all set to marry Ranveer Singh on November 20, wore another plain number. Her previous military green airport outfit also grabbed the headlines and this time, she sported a humble white tee and paired it with earthy-hued pants.

She teamed her look with white sports shoes and black shades. She left her long tresses impeccably loose and rounded off her look with a charming dimpled smile.

Shraddha also wore a white round-neck tee, which was also half-sleeved and paired it with pastel-hued pants that were straight-fit. She sported light orange shoes and accessorised her look with a huge pink-coloured side bag. She too completed her look with dark shades but her tresses were side-swept.

We thought both looked equally good and gave us wearable goals.

