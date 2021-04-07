Top 3 Street-Style Fashion Goals From Shraddha Kapoor's Wardrobe; Pick Your Favourite Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When it comes to street-style game, Shraddha Kapoor has one of the best in the Indian film industry. The actress regularly gives us classy fashion goals and makes us want to up our style game. So, be it pants, shorts, or a dress, Shraddha knows how to slay it in style. If you want to feel street-stylishly inspired, we have decoded Shraddha Kapoor's street-style looks. She was styled by Namrata Deepak on all the occasions.

Shraddha Kapoor's Green Dress

Shraddha Kapoor looked a class apart in her dress, which she wore recently as she stepped out. She gave us a party dress goal with this embellished number of hers, which was designed by David Koma. Her dress featured black corset-style bodice and the greens of her dress were accentuated by metallic tones. She wore black-hued sandals with her dress and carried a shimmering black clutch with her. This seemed like a jewellery-free look and Shraddha wore a mask following the safety norms. The makeup was highlighted by subtle kohl and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor's Easy Breezy Denims Style

Want to spruce up your denim jeans look? Well, you got to take style lessons from Shraddha Kapoor. The actress wore a simple white tee and paired it with denims, which made for a classic combination. However, with her long yellow Spring bulb leather-placket shirt from Kanika Goyal's eponymous label, she spruced up her style quotient. She accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece, adding to the style lesson. Shraddha teamed her ensemble with white shoes and wore a pair of round-framed shades that could have easily made heads turn. The Stree actress wore a pink mask and rounded out her look with a neat ponytail.

Shraddha Kapoor's Shorts Style

If you have a pair of black shorts and want some styling lessons, Shraddha Kapoor has a suggestion for you. Of late, the actress wore black shorts and teamed it with a sleeveless white shirt that was printed and would have made NASA-enthusiasts happy. Not only her outfit combination had our attention but those pink sports shoes notched up her look. The brands she opted for this look were H&M, Aldo, and Asics. She wore a black cap and left her softly-curled tresses loose. As for her makeup, it was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She carried a backpack with her, making it a perfect travel look.

So, which street-style avatar of Shraddha Kapoor did you like the most? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram