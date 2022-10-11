Shraddha Kapoor Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In Latest Pictures; Check Them Out! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Whenever actress, Shraddha Kapoor posts something on her social media, she makes sure it leaves jaws drop. Recently, the 'Stree' actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of elegant photos of herself in a dazzling ivory gown.

Shraddha Kapoor redefines elegance and grace in these pictures in an ivory shimmery gown. The actress captioned her post, "10 days late post karna #Throwback hota hai kya???."

The actress even replied to a number of fans who had commented on the post and showered the actress with love.

One comment read, "Mam yevda cute disay cha allowed nahi aahe 😤"

To which the actress sweetly replied, "Shraddhu kiva Babudi bola ☺️

Mam bolaay cha allowed nahi ahe."

Other one read, "We can't say #throwback to any of your photos because every time I look at each of them, it makes me feel the emotions I felt when I first saw it 🤭💗"

To this she reverted, "So sweet but #throwback hua ya nahiiii?"

Other cheeky comment read, "Aapka koi throwback nhi.. hota sab current hi hota hai"

To this the actress replied, "Innocent current is correct. I'm electric ⚡😂"

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film. The film is supposed to be a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.