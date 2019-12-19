Shraddha Kapoor Flaunts Her Checkered Dress But Varun Dhawan’s Dapper Look Steals The Limelight Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After dazzling in stunning numbers, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan made heads turn again at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, Street Dancer. While Shraddha flaunted her black & white checkered dress, Varun, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-blue attire. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Black & White Checkered Dress

Shraddha Kapoor donned a one-shoulder choker-style neck black & white checkered mini dress from the label Asos. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon dress featured a big bow on either shoulder, which added to the style quotient. She completed her look with ankle-length knotted criss-cross black heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned dual-layered drop earrings and painted her nails black. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade.

Though Shraddha Kapoor looked a class apart in her checkered dress but her makeup and jewellery was not upto the mark and failed to please us.

Varun Dhawan In An All-Blue Attire

Varun Dhawan sported a round-collar light-blue shade t-shirt, which was accentuated by intricate patterns. He teamed it with dark-shade checkered bottoms that featured multiple straps below knee. The actor paired his ensemble with a full-sleeved blue-hued crop jacket. His crop jacket was also enhanced by black-hued patterns and he looked cool.\

He completed his look with a pair of black boots. Varun Dhawan looked dapper in his all-blue attire and we really liked his sartorial choice.

What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic credits: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan