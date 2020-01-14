Shraddha Kapoor Oozes Oomph In An All-Black Attire And We Can’t Keep Calm! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's mesmerising looks at the promotional rounds of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D has made her fans go crazy. Each day the diva has been slaying it in style and we can't keep calm! After making many heads turn with her denim ruffle dress, Shraddha is all out there raising temperature in an all-black attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the recent promotional round, Shraddha Kapoor donned a full-sleeved high-neck black body-hugging asymmetrical dress, which came from the label BLSSD. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentuated by asymmetrical hemline and featured few prints on the sleeves. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress teamed her stunning dress with thigh-high black boots from Steve Madden India. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and rings from the label Irasva and Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Shraddha slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted blonde-highlighted layered tresses.

Shraddha Kapoor looked extremely gorgeous in her all-black attire. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shraddha Kapoor