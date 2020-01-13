Just In
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Party-Ready In A Denim Ruffle Dress, Thigh-High Boots And Stylish Ponytail
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. But before burning the dance floor on the big screen, the diva is all out there raising temperature with her stunning outfits at the promotional events. Be it her structured silver dress or black-white checkered dress, the actress has been giving us serious party-wear goals. Recently, Shraddha stepped out in a denim ruffle dress and gave us the best party outfit idea. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, for the recent promotional round, Shraddha Kapoor donned a full-sleeved classic-collar light-blue denim mini dress, which came from the label Nisse. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentuated by double-layered ruffles, multiple pockets, and overlap detailing. The matching statement knotted belt added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high white-hued loose boots from Zara that went well with her attire. The actress accessorised her look with metallic hoops.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, thin streak of black eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Shraddha's dazzling hairdo upped her stylish avatar. She tied her sleek tresses into a high ponytail, which was superbly curled.
We absolutely loved Shraddha Kapoor's denim dress and her stylish ponytail did full justice to her stylish avatar. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.