Shraddha Kapoor’s Heavily Embellished Gorgeous Golden Lehenga Is On The Wishlist Of Every Wedding Guest

Lehengas are like fashion staple not just for brides but for the bridesmaids and the wedding guests as well. Whenever we have to attend a wedding, the ideal outfit for the occasion that comes first on our mind is a lehenga but let's admit finding an ideal lehenga is also a big task. No doubt, we may have many lehengas in our wardrobe but none of us like to repeat any of them. We always crave for a new lehenga for every wedding and so the research for it starts quite a long time before. But hey why to waste the time and effort in visiting multiple stores and shops when we have Bollywood divas to get inspiration from.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has been making a lot of headlines these days for her fashionable looks for cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding festivities, recently slayed in a heavily embellished golden lehenga. Her lehenga looked very royal and the contrasting sea-blue dupatta, made for a perfect combination with it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, for Priyaank and Shaza's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor got dressed in a heavy golden Benarasi lehenga, which was designed by her aunt Padmini Kolhapure. It was accentuated by intricate zardosi work from golden and white thread with stunning embellishments. Styled by Namrata, she teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching embroidered golden choli and draped a contrasting sea-blue sheer dupatta over her one shoulder, covering her one arm. Her dupatta also featured thick golden border and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The Baaghi 3 actress accessorised her look with white pearls detailed heavy gold-toned earrings, a heavy choker, blue and golden bangles, and rings, that came from the label Madhuban by Manubhai. The golden wrist-watch, further upped her look.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Shraddha slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Tiny black bindi, filled brows, black kohl, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pale pink lipstick, spruced up her look. The Street Dancer 3D actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail and looked very pretty.

So, what do you think about this lehenga of Shraddha Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

