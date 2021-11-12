Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Glam Vibes With Her Pink Saree Look; Take A Look At Her Nail Caps Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor has been giving us saree goals. Last time, the actress wore a striped saree that was accentuated by pink and yellow hues and this time, she gave us another modern saree goal. Styled by Namrata Deepak, it wasn't just Shraddha's saree that was eye-catching but her makeup and jewellery look were strong too.

So, Shraddha wore a powdered pink saree that was pleated well and her attire came from the label, Raw Mango. Her ensemble was enhanced by colourful stripes on the hemline and the border was marked by dark-pink border. She colour-blocked and paired her saree with a sleeveless black blouse that spruced up her saree look. You could wear this saree to festive occasions or the wedding function. Apart from festivities, this saree can also make for a perfect wear for formal events.

Shraddha's look was given a glamorous touch with her jewellery. Her layered gold-toned danglers and intricately-designed bracelet from Misho, elevated her style quotient. Apart from jewellery, Shraddha Kapoor also made a strong case for nail jewellery. Her gold-toned embellished nail caps were designed by Bhavya Ramesh Jewelery and the jewel-toned nails were the highlight of her look. The makeup was beautifully done with glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and glimmering golden eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. Shraddha Kapoor looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram